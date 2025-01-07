Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Both ourselves and AC Milan desperate to win Supercoppa
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild

Agent makes clear Liverpool January plans for Chiesa

Paul Vegas
Agent makes clear Liverpool January plans for Chiesa
Agent makes clear Liverpool January plans for ChiesaAction Plus
The agent of Fede Chiesa says Liverpool are blocking his departure.

Chiesa is being linked with a January return to Italy, where Napoli are keen on the former Juventus attacker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But the player's agent Fali Ramadani now states that there will be no move this month.

"Napoli have not negotiated to sign Chiesa from Liverpool, and the club has no intention of releasing the player," he told 365scores.

"The player continues with Liverpool and seeks the opportunity to participate in the coming period. This is what I can confirm now."

Mentions
Premier LeagueChiesa FedericoLiverpoolNapoliJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David
Chiesa's agent confirms a move away from Liverpool will not happen
Napoli open talks with Liverpool for Chiesa