Agent makes clear Liverpool January plans for Chiesa

The agent of Fede Chiesa says Liverpool are blocking his departure.

Chiesa is being linked with a January return to Italy, where Napoli are keen on the former Juventus attacker.

But the player's agent Fali Ramadani now states that there will be no move this month.

"Napoli have not negotiated to sign Chiesa from Liverpool, and the club has no intention of releasing the player," he told 365scores.

"The player continues with Liverpool and seeks the opportunity to participate in the coming period. This is what I can confirm now."