Man City's Guardiola in touching exchange with Salah after Liverpool defeat

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was seen in deep conversation with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after their 2-0 victory at the weekend.

Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as manager Arne Slot's moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League and extended their unbeaten top-flight run to a staggering 23 matches with victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Following a brief chat on the pitch, Salah and Guardiola were filmed a warm exchange with many reporting that the Spanish head coach was offering advice to the Egyptian winger in a long chat which saw the pair laughing and smiling outside the away dressing room.

Guardiola has been seen doing this to other players in the past and Salah is the latest to be given this treatment in what is arguably the greatest season of his career so far. The City boss might have also been congratulating Salah after he reached the 30-goal mark for the season which only shows his class after accepting his team’s latest defeat.

When quizzed on how to sum up Salah's form this season, Slot found it hard to put in to words how great the 32-year-old has been as they chase down the title once again.

"That's been asked many times and it is difficult. I think the numbers speak for themselves.

"What pleased me most today is that mostly we have – in every game apart from this one I think, and maybe the home game against City or Chelsea – more ball possession so that means we bring him many, many, many times in promising positions.

"But today there weren't many moments we could bring him into promising positions, but these seven, eight, nine or 10 moments that we gave him the ball in those positions he was every time a threat and that probably tells you even more about the quality player he is, because it's not so easy for an attacker if he has to defend, defend, defend.

"And then he gets the ball and does something special, that's sometimes difficult but at the moment not many things seem difficult for Mo."