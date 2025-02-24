Sturridge: Liverpool striker Salah must be in Ballon d'Or conversation

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge says Mohamed Salah needs to be considered for the Ballon d'Or this year.

Salah struck and was again outstanding in Liverpool's win at Manchester City on Sunday.

Calling the game for Sky Sports, Sturridge said: "What Mohamed Salah is doing for Liverpool season in and season out is ridiculous, it's mindblowing.

"When he came to the club I don't think anyone thought that he would even be close to a guy that would score 25 goals a season or 20 goals a season. The consistency he has shown is incredible.

"If we are not linking him to the Ballon d'Or then it is getting out of hand. We have to start putting him in that conversation. He has not even been in the top three vote yet."

On Reds manager Arne Slot, Sturridge also said: "What stands out to me about Arne Slot is that he is very measured. He doesn't get too high or too low, and I have been told by the players that he is very honest. As a player you respect someone who says it like it is

"He is very clear. He doesn't seem like he tries to play any games with the press or anything like that. He is just being honest and it shows with his players in how they want to work for him every single week."