Liverpool fullback Robertson: Salah playing on a different world

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson joked about having to discuss Mohamed Salah again after victory at Manchester City.

Salah struck in the 2-0 win on Sunday night.

Robertson said afterwards: "I can't be bothered talking about him to be honest! No, he's been unbelievable.

"A set piece routine worked, which is pleasing. Everyone had a role to play and Mo got the glory of putting it in the back of the net. Another goal and assist.

"His work rate going back the other way was unbelievable today, him and Lucho (Diaz) and that was key to us keeping a clean sheet.

"He is on a different world right now and playing out of his skin. We are very happy to have him, that's for sure."