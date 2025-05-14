Tribal Football
Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Frimpong delivers Liverpool dealmakers major boost

Paul Vegas
Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Frimpong delivers Liverpool dealmakers major boost
Action Plus
Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong has given the nod to a move to Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool have been in talks with Frimpong's minders about moving to Anfield as a direct replacement for departing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Mirror says after the latest round of negotiations, Liverpool were informed Frimpong was eager to see a deal clinched.

The club's Dutch contingent, which includes Holland teammates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo, along with manager Arne Slot and his staff, is said to have been a major influence in Frimpong's decision.

Liverpool have  also held talks with Bayer about Frimpong's buyout clause, which is said to range between €35-40m.  The Reds are seeking to organise a structured payment arrangement.

For the player, a five-year contract is now on the table for his approval.

