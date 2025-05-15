Liverpool not dropping pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool are in the mix over the battle to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz.

The Germany international is ready to leave Bayer this summer and is interesting Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Indeed, it emerged yesterday that Wirtz's parents had spent Monday in Manchester for meetings with City directors.

Bayern, meanwhile, are also in contact and are said to be favoured in Wirtz's thinking as he considers his next move.

However, the Daily Mail says Liverpool remain keen on the Germany international.

The Reds have followed Wirtz since Jurgen Klopp's time in charge and his successor, Arne Slot, is also a fan. But for the moment, Liverpool are trailing City and Bayern in the race for the player's signature.

