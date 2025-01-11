5 big quotes from this week's Tribal exclusives

Tribalfootball.com had several fantastic exclusive interviews this week including Michael Valkanis, Gavin Rae, Tim Sherwood and many more! Here are the top 5 quotes:

Advertisement Advertisement

Gavin Rae on playing with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey:

“Ramsey’s first season as a full-time player coincided with my first year at Cardiff. Initially, he struggled to adjust to the daily demands of training, but once he adapted, he was phenomenal. Technically brilliant and mentally fearless, he was the best young player I’ve ever played with. It was clear he was destined for a great career, and I remember Arsenal and Manchester United were already fighting to sign him.”

Michael Valkanis on how Australian football can improve and raise its profile in world football:

"To elevate the A-League, attracting international talent is crucial. Welcoming top foreign players—even within salary cap restrictions—can improve the league's quality and spark greater interest among fans. We’ve seen this work before. In the league’s early days, stars like Alessandro Del Piero, Dwight Yorke, and Romário brought their experience, charisma, and global appeal to the competition. Their presence not only raised the league’s profile but also inspired players and fans alike. It’s time to reignite that spark and bring in players who can make a similar impact."

Tim Sherwood on Tottenham's recruitment and how the blame for the club's poor form should not be placed on manager Ange Postecoglou:

“Tottenham have spent money, don't get me wrong, but some of the players they've bought are not up to the level. But every club gets it wrong sometimes and Ange needs a little bit of help. I still believe he's the right man for the job. Sometimes, the recruitment and the technical management team have to look at themselves and say; perhaps the players are not good enough. I've been in that situation before. They try to change a manager and then they bring in another two or three in the same season and they still get relegated. Perhaps it's not the manager's fault."

Nico Pulzetti on his Serie A predictions for this season:

“I’d love to see Atalanta win the league. They’ve been playing fantastic football for years, and this could be their moment. It would be a great story for Italian football to see a team outside the traditional powerhouses win the title. Fiorentina, too, are having an impressive season. Both teams are shining examples of what good football looks like.”

Gavin Rae on Cardiff City's epic FA Cup run to the final where they fell 1-0 to Portsmouth:

The FA Cup run in 2008 was incredible. It was my first year in England, and we started against a non-league team before beating Wolves, Middlesbrough, and Barnsley to reach the final. Facing Portsmouth was tough — they had great players, and though neither team played particularly well that day, they were lucky to get the winning goal. It was disappointing not to lift the trophy, but being part of such a historic occasion was unforgettable"