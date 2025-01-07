The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David

Atalanta are targeting Rayan Cherki in January; Cristiano Ronaldo thinks about the last step of his career; and from Saudi Arabia they move for Jonathan David. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

JONATHAN DAVID’S FUTURE: EUROPE AND SAUDI TALKS INTENSIFY

In early December, we reported that Jonathan David’s agent, Nick Mavromaras, had been engaging with interested clubs, outlining demands for commissions exceeding €10 million and a salary for the player starting at €6 million per year on a four- or five-year deal.

Clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Inter Milan have recently asked for updates on these terms. Inter, in particular, are looking to intensify their pursuit, aiming to outpace the competition.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr have entered the race aggressively. The Saudi club sees David as a prime target for their attack and is preparing an offer of approximately €10 million for Lille, €8 million for the agent, and a three-year contract exceeding €6 million annually for the player. However, the proposal is currently on hold as newly appointed CEO Majed Al Jamaan reviews the club's transfer strategy and wants to take time.

While David prefers to remain in Europe, such a lucrative offer could prompt the Canadian striker to reconsider his options. Lille, with no intention of losing him on a free transfer in June, appears inclined to accept a bid of this magnitude.

TOTTENHAM CONSIDER FAGIOLI (AND CARDOSO) FOR MIDFIELD

Nicolò Fagioli’s departure from Juventus seems increasingly likely, with Tottenham Hotspur emerging as the frontrunner to secure the Italian midfielder. Valued at approximately €25 million, Fagioli has found little playing time under coach Thiago Motta. His recent omission from the starting lineup in the Italian Supercup semi-final against Milan has intensified his desire to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Despite his gratitude to Juventus for their unwavering support during his betting suspension, Fagioli is eager for a fresh start abroad. The Premier League, particularly Tottenham, tops his list of preferred destinations. Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou is a strong admirer of the midfielder and views him as a key addition to address the team's ongoing struggles this season, in addition to the difficulties he is also having in defence due to numerous injuries.

Fagioli's agent is set to meet with Tottenham in the coming days to evaluate the margin for a negotiation. Anyway, not only is Fagioli under Tottenham's sights, with the English club is also exploring various options for the midfield, including the possibility of anticipating the signing of Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis already in January.

ATALANTA EYE RAYAN CHERKI - BUT NO OFFER YET TO LYON

Atalanta have expressed strong interest in Lyon’s talented attacking midfielder, Rayan Cherki, but no formal bid has been submitted at this stage. Anyway, sources close to the Italian club indicate that the Nerazzurri are prepared to offer a significant package in the region of €25 million plus bonuses to secure the Frenchman’s services. Despite their willingness to invest, direct talks between Atalanta and Cherki have yet to take place.

The 20-year-old player, widely regarded as one of France's brightest talents, still has to be convinced about the sporting project in Bergamo. His high technical qualities are considered important elements by Atalanta, which see him as a potential key figure in their race for both Serie A and the Champions League. However, convincing the player to join the Nerazzurri will require a clear and compelling vision for his role within Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical system.

The Italian coach, for his part, is ready to manage the somewhat hot-headed character of the French footballer, a bit like what is happening with Nicolò Zaniolo who, despite a few out-of-line episodes, is maturing not only technically but also from a behavioral point of view. While no concrete developments have emerged yet, Atalanta’s willingness to make a substantial financial commitment confirms that they are serious about their pursuit.

MAN UTD WANT KVARATSKHELIA IN SWAP FOR RASHFORD

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains an essential player at Napoli, but growing interest from Premier League clubs is casting uncertainty over his future. Recent talks between Manchester United and Napoli primarily focused on Marcus Rashford, yet the Georgian winger was also a topic of discussion: not for nothing, Kvaratskhelia is on United’s shortlist as a potential replacement for Marcus.

Despite this, a January transfer has been ruled out, as Kvaratskhelia prioritizes negotiating a contract renewal with Napoli. Both the club and coach Antonio Conte are working to meet the player's demands, hoping to secure his long-term commitment. Should an agreement fail to materialize in the coming months, Kvaratskhelia is prepared to explore alternative opportunities in the summer. While Manchester United are monitoring him closely now, their interest might wane if they address their immediate needs during the January window. Meanwhile, Liverpool remain in the race: the Reds, who explored the margins of negotiation with Kvaratskhelia in late August, continue to track his situation.

A renewed approach from Arne Slot’s side in the coming weeks could set the stage for a potential summer transfer. For now, Napoli are keen to keep their star, but Premier League admirers will certainly make other moves soon.

RONALDO REFLECTS ON FINAL STAGE OF PLAYING CAREER

Cristiano Ronaldo is thoughtfully contemplating his future as he nears the twilight of his illustrious career. Still driven by the desire to win trophies, this motivation remains a central pillar of his ambition. Currently, at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo aims to lead the Saudi club to a historic victory in the AFC Champions League, a title they have never won.

However, he acknowledges the necessity of a strong supporting team, as his physical capabilities no longer allow him to carry the attack single-handedly. With his contract set to expire in June, Ronaldo is not rushing any decisions. He is weighing three possibilities: continuing at Al-Nassr, potentially leveraging the arrival of the new CEO to push for squad reinforcements, returning to Portugal, or retiring from professional football.

While Ronaldo has expressed a desire to retire after the 2026 World Cup, a successful campaign in the AFC Champions League could lead him to reconsider and potentially bring his career to a close on a historic high note. This period of introspection highlights Ronaldo’s dedication to meticulously planning the final chapter of his journey, ensuring that it reflects the excellence and legacy that have defined his time in football.