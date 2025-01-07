Gavin Rae exclusive: Cardiff's historic FA Cup run; my Dundee connection; learning from Rangers greats

Football has taken Gavin Rae around the world. From Scotland's Premiership to England's Championship - with Wales' Cardiff City - Rae also has experienced football on the other side of the globe in Australia.

Formerly of Dundee, Rangers and Cardiff, Rae collected 14 caps with Scotland before hanging up the boots. The Scot has since moved into coaching - along with being also a much sought-after pundit. And in this chat with Tribalfootball.com, Rae opened up about his career, experiences with some legends of the game and his thoughts on Scottish football.

Reflecting on a storied career

“Yes, I’ve been fortunate to play for several important teams, and every experience was unique. I started at Dundee, which was enjoyable but tough. Moving to Rangers was a fantastic opportunity, though injuries made it particularly challenging for me there — probably the toughest spell of my career.

"Cardiff was great as I got to explore a new league, face new opponents, and play in both the FA Cup Final and a playoff final.

"Playing for Aberdeen was amazing because it’s the club I supported growing up. Finishing my career at Dundee, where we won the league on the final day, was a special moment. Overall, I consider myself lucky to have had these varied experiences.”

The Dundee connection

“Dundee was incredibly special for me. My first spell was as a youth player, where I earned my spot in the first team and experienced reaching the Scottish Cup Final. After leaving Cardiff, I returned to Dundee and managed to score four goals in 12 matches.

"Finally, I ended my career there by winning the league in my last season. Playing for Dundee in three different spells was something truly meaningful. I still follow the team’s performances and results closely, and I often visit the stadium to watch games with the fans.”

Learning from legendary managers at Rangers

“Working with Alex McLeish and Walter Smith was an incredible experience. They were two heroes of Scottish football, each with distinct styles. Walter was quieter but carried an undeniable aura, while McLeish was dynamic and effective. Both were brilliant tacticians and fantastic people to learn from.

"Watching how they operated daily was inspiring and helped shape my understanding of the game.”

Sharing the pitch with legends

“At Rangers, I was lucky to share the pitch with legends like Ronald and Frank de Boer, Alan Hutton, Charlie Adam, and Shota Arveladze. Training and playing with these players daily was an education. Despite their big reputations, they were humble and approachable, and the bond within the team was remarkable. It’s something I’ll always treasure.”

The 2008 FA Cup journey

“The FA Cup run in 2008 was incredible. It was my first year in England, and we started against a non-league team before beating Wolves, Middlesbrough, and Barnsley to reach the final.

"Facing Portsmouth was tough — they had great players, and though neither team played particularly well that day, they were lucky to get the winning goal. It was disappointing not to lift the trophy, but being part of such a historic occasion was unforgettable.”

On Aaron Ramsey’s rise

“Ramsey’s first season as a full-time player coincided with my first year at Cardiff. Initially, he struggled to adjust to the daily demands of training, but once he adapted, he was phenomenal. Technically brilliant and mentally fearless, he was the best young player I’ve ever played with. It was clear he was destined for a great career, and I remember Arsenal and Manchester United were already fighting to sign him.”

Striking partnerships with Robbie Fowler and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

“Playing with Robbie and Jimmy was fantastic. Robbie’s season was hampered by injuries, but his natural talent and finishing ability were evident from day one. Jimmy, on the other hand, was more aggressive and demanding in both training and matches. They were different characters but equally inspiring to play alongside.”

On Craig Bellamy’s professionalism

“Craig was a top professional. I didn’t play with him for long, but his dedication and work ethic were incredible. He was a superb striker, and his commitment to improvement was unmatched.”

Scottish Football’s unique challenges

“Scottish football is tough and competitive, though it lacks the financial power of other leagues. However, it’s a fantastic environment for players to develop and grow. The league is steeped in history, and the passion of the fans here is unmatched. Despite financial disparities among clubs, it remains an exciting league to watch.”

The National Team’s future

“The past 18 months have been tricky, but before that, we achieved some great results like qualifying for the Euros and performing well in the Nations League. We have a talented squad playing an attractive style of football, and I’m excited about what the future holds for the national team.”

Premiership predictions

“Rangers are facing challenges this season, struggling to meet their usual standards. Aberdeen is thriving under a new manager and project, with sold-out stadiums every week. Dundee, after a strong season last year, is experiencing ups and downs but has a talented young squad and a capable manager. It will be fascinating to see how things unfold.”