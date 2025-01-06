Michael Valkanis exclusive: Ajax, Adana & hopes for Australian football

There's Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, but there's another Australian blazing a trail for himself across Europe's coaching landscape. Michael Valkanis has been steadily building a successful coaching career, now spanning almost 15 years.

From working in the A-League, Valkanis has taken posts with the Greece national team, Eupen in Belgium and also Dutch giants Ajax. His last job was with Adana Demirspor, a position he tells Tribalfootball.com that he took with eyes wide open.

In this chat, Valkanis shared insights regarding his playing career, his journey into coaching and the lessons he’s learned along the way.

The clubs that shaped a career

“Throughout my career, I’ve played for various clubs, always giving 100% effort and forming special connections with each of them. Each experience contributed to my growth and learning at different stages of my journey,” Valkanis reflects.

South Melbourne, he explains, was instrumental in instilling foundational values both for football and life.

“Those values shape my philosophy today,” he says.

Playing in Greece was a childhood dream come true. Joining Iraklis Thessaloniki was a significant step, exposing him to the competitive world of professional football.

“It was a whole new level compared to my experiences in Australia at the time,” he recalls.

At Adelaide United, Valkanis had the unique distinction of being one of the inaugural players: “I was the only non-South Australian in the squad at the time, but the club and its supporters embraced me.

His time with the Reds was filled with highlights: captaining and coaching the team, winning silverware, and building a life in Adelaide, where his sons were born.

“Adelaide provided the platform for me to become the coach I am today,” he says. “All these clubs, along with my parents’ influence, have played a significant role in shaping who I am, my life, and my football philosophy.”

A Greek dream realised

Valkanis’ connection to Greece runs deep, and his decision to play there was rooted in his heritage.

“At 13, I decided I wanted to play professionally in Greece," a pivotal moment came while watching PAOK play in Melbourne, “Seeing the professionalism of the PAOK players was awe-inspiring. They seemed almost celestial, like they’d come from another world. That’s when I knew I wanted to be one of them.”

Seven years later, Valkanis debuted in Greece against PAOK in the iconic Toumba Stadium, packed with 40,000 passionate fans.

“Playing in Greece was a transformative experience,” he says. “I had to grow up quickly and adapt to the demands of professional football.” Pre-season training was intense, often involving three sessions a day. “There were days I was so exhausted I couldn’t even eat."

The technical and tactical level of players was exceptional, and earning acceptance in the dressing room required proving oneself on the pitch.

“It was a highly competitive environment, but after a strong performance against Olympiakos, I finally earned my place,” he says.

The memories of playing in Greece, especially against teams like PAOK and Olympiakos, remain vivid: “The atmosphere during those matches was unforgettable. It was truly a great era to be part of the Greek league."

Representing Australia

Donning the green and gold of the Socceroos is a cherished memory for Valkanis.

“Representing Australia was an unforgettable experience,” he says. “Listening to the national anthem before a game is truly special.”

He recalls a particularly memorable match during the Asian Cup qualifiers, where Australia triumphed over Kuwait 2-0 in Sydney.

“I feel honoured and privileged to have had the opportunity to represent my country,” he says.

Football as a teacher

Reflecting on his journey, Valkanis views football as more than just a sport.

“It has been a profound education in life,” he says. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunities it has provided through this beautiful game.”

A deep connection with Adelaide United

"I have a deep and lasting connection to Adelaide United. As one of the inaugural players, I was fortunate to participate in the very first game in the club’s history. Being part of that pivotal moment was exhilarating, and I was proud to contribute to the team’s success and create wonderful memories for the club. The unwavering support from our fans has always been a source of motivation and inspiration, fostering an atmosphere that is truly special and unmatched.

"Being appointed captain of the club was not just a role for me; it was an incredible honor that I embraced with immense pride and responsibility."

Diverse coaching experiences

"I have coached in various countries and leagues as both an assistant and head coach, providing me with diverse experiences. From helping Ajax rise from the bottom of the standings to achieving European qualification, to saving Eupen from relegation, it has been incredible to understand how much was at stake for these clubs. My time in Tel Aviv involved building something special, but unfortunately, the war stopped our progress. I also worked on changing the Greek national team's style of play and building a new squad. Additionally, I assisted the PEC Zwolle Academy in implementing its philosophy.

"It has been a great adventure, allowing me to compete in various leagues and prestigious competitions, both nationally and internationally. I am truly grateful and feel blessed, and I look forward to seeing what the next 10 to 15 years hold for me."

Challenges faced in Tel Aviv

"The most challenging experience was leaving Hapoel Tel Aviv due to the war. My connection with the club, its people, players, and supporters was profound. We were genuinely building something for the future. The team had just won a derby game against Beitar Jerusalem and was sitting in 4th place, just two points behind second. Our young team was taking shape, and our performance against Beitar in front of our passionate supporters in Jerusalem was outstanding.

"A few days later, I woke up to the sound of air raid sirens. The club flew me back to Greece for safety. Back in Greece, the weight of uncertainty hung heavy. Keeping in touch with my players and staff proved to be an uphill battle; the war had abruptly halted all training, plunging our team into a state of limbo. Each day brought new anxieties, and my heart ached for the safety of my players. This experience is etched into my memory—not just as a moment of loss but as a reminder of the bonds we built and the journey we had just begun together."

Collaboration with John van t' Schip at Melbourne City

"Upon joining City, I established an immediate rapport with John. Our mutual understanding of the desired style of play in football contributed to a highly effective partnership. John has consistently entrusted me with significant responsibilities, allowing me the necessary autonomy to perform effectively as his assistant. This support has been crucial for my professional development."

Rebuilding the Greek national team

"In 2019, we rebuilt the team and made many changes. At the time, a lot of our decisions were challenged in the media because we went against the mainstream thinking. We took risks with many of our choices to refresh the team and bring in players who needed time and experience.

I believe the players' experiences—the games they have played and their development over time at their respective clubs—have contributed to making this team stronger now. They have matured as a group and are prepared to compete in a major tournament. We established a solid foundation of work, and the fruits of our labor are beginning to show."

Coaching at Ajax

"I felt at home, particularly when considering the football philosophy associated with this iconic club, which has a rich legacy of legendary players and coaches. I loved working at De Toekomst, our training center, where you can truly feel the tradition and history; the walls are adorned with photographs of the past. Seeing pictures of Johan Cruyff daily served as a constant inspiration. He transformed how people perceive football and influenced many modern coaches.

"When I joined Ajax, the club was at the bottom of the league, sitting in 18th place. My son, Dimitri, asked if I had seen where they were on the ladder. I even asked him if he was holding the phone the wrong way around! We quickly stabilized the situation and started moving in the right direction. Ultimately, we qualified for Europe—a mission accomplished. It wasn’t easy, considering the challenges we inherited, but we embraced them and worked hard to get Ajax back on track."

A memorable journey in Turkey with Adana Demirspor

"I enjoyed my time in the Turkish league, which features strong competition and many talented players across all teams. Living in Turkey was also a wonderful experience; the food was delicious, and the people were great. One memorable match was against José Mourinho and Fenerbahçe, in a stadium filled with 55,000 passionate supporters. Although we lost 1-0, I was pleased with our performance, especially as I had the opportunity to play a 15-year-old as our goalkeeper.

"Despite facing a transfer ban, we continued our efforts to improve and compete in the highly competitive Turkish Super League. We introduced many young players to the squad, but the lack of experience showed in key moments. While the results didn’t meet expectations, I left with a sense of peace, knowing we gave our all in a challenging situation."

Reflections on Ajax this season

"Ajax started the year strong, achieving positive results. They have strengthened their squad by bringing in experienced players like Weghorst, Traoré, and Klaassen. However, the media has begun to question their style of play. That’s Ajax for you; winning is essential, but it has to be done in a particular way. It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds."

Valkanis' thoughts on Australian football

"The A-League is often regarded as a mid-tier competition when compared to elite European leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. While the quality of football has made strides, it still lags behind in terms of skill, speed, and tactical sophistication. Frankly, I don’t think the league is at the same level it was during its early years.

"The league faces several challenges that hinder its growth. Financial constraints, a lack of globally recognized superstars, and a relatively modest domestic following are key hurdles. "Retaining top Australian talent is another pressing issue; many players understandably seek more lucrative opportunities overseas.

"To elevate the A-League, attracting international talent is crucial. Welcoming top foreign players—even within salary cap restrictions—can improve the league's quality and spark greater interest among fans. We’ve seen this work before. In the league’s early days, stars like Alessandro Del Piero, Dwight Yorke, and Romário brought their experience, charisma, and global appeal to the competition. Their presence not only raised the league’s profile but also inspired players and fans alike. It’s time to reignite that spark and bring in players who can make a similar impact.

"Another step that could transform football in Australia is the introduction of a second-tier competition. The success and excitement generated by the FFA Cup over the years show that there’s a real appetite for more competitive football. A second division wouldn’t just provide more opportunities for teams to compete; it would also create invaluable development pathways for both players and coaches.

"Such a system would widen the talent pool and improve the quality of football across all levels. Players would have the chance to grow, and the league would develop organically, fostering a stronger connection with the grassroots football community. This approach would ensure a more sustainable future for the sport in the region.

"Speaking of the future, I believe our national team is in great hands. There’s a strong generation of young talent emerging over the next decade. The coaching courses and the curriculum introduced almost 14 years ago are now bearing fruit. These programs have created a pipeline of players who are honing their skills at clubs in Europe, and this development will pay dividends for the Socceroos.

"While some critics have questioned the long-term impact of this approach, I’m confident that the hard work put in will yield positive results. The key for these young players is to stay resilient. Too often, I’ve seen players return home when they face difficulties abroad. Perseverance is essential. The golden generation succeeded because they battled through challenges and carved out careers in Europe. I firmly believe this next generation has what it takes to compete at the highest level, and their success will only strengthen the national team."

Valkanis on his next step after Adana Demirspor

"As for me, I’m taking a step back to enjoy some family time while waiting for the right opportunity to return to coaching. There have been some interesting offers, but this period has given me the chance to reflect, recharge, and watch a lot of football—including my sons’ matches, which is something I truly cherish.

"That said, I know I’ll be back on the field soon. Coaching is my passion. I miss working with players, being part of the daily grind, and the energy of football. When the right opportunity comes along, I’ll be ready to embrace it with full focus and commitment."