Man Utd striker Hojlund: Arsenal? We just need to go for it!

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund insists they shouldn't be intimidated facing Arsenal on Sunday in their FA Cup third round tie.

United go to the Emirates having been beaten in the Premier League in the same fixture in December.

"It's a tough first opponent and away as well," he told club media. "But we're going to go for it and, and try to go for it again this year.

"It's a good game and the Emirates is a nice stadium. The pitch is very good. I had my debut there as well. So it's a special place for me and a good opponent. I'm looking forward to it.

"It can be (a good thing that we played there not long ago), if we do it right. I think we need to be sharp at set-pieces, they have been very good on that, and they scored twice from that last time around.

"So yeah, very focused there. Just trying to keep improving and do what the manager's saying and I think we will be good."