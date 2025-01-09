Inter Milan set to bid for Arsenal defender unwanted by Arteta

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq

Inter Milan set to bid for Arsenal defender unwanted by ArtetaAction Plus
Italian giants Inter Milan are considering a January bid for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The defender has fallen totally out of favor with boss Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

However, Inter’s Simone Inzaghi sees him as a good fit for his 3-5-2 formation.

Zinchenko could play as one of the wing backs, or even as one of the three central midfielders.

Arsenal are not keen on selling, per The Sun, but would do so at the right price.

Another issue is that they are also going to sell Kieran Tierney to Celtic, which may leave them short-handed.

