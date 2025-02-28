Ex-Liverpool No2 Lijnders: The player Klopp and I had a furious row over
Lijnders was adamant Bradley was ready to play in 2023, while Klopp want to send the defender away on another loan at the time.
"I remember that I really fought, proper fought, for Conor to be our No 2 behind Trent (Alexander-Arnold)," said Lijnders in the new four-part documentary 'Doubters To Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era'.
"I was really trying to keep him in the club because I believed that he would already be ready at that time.
"The club makes the decision together with Jurgen get him out on loan, and it really, really upset me a lot.
"There was hard, hard words and it was probably one of the only confrontations I had with Jurgen. He won't remember it anyway but I remember it."
Bradley eventually was sent out on-loan to Bolton Wanderers, where he was named the club's Player of the Year and helped the then League One club to win the EFL Trophy.