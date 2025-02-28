Ex-Liverpool No2 Lijnders: The player Klopp and I had a furious row over

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has recalled a furious row with Jurgen Klopp over Conor Bradley when they were together with the Reds.

Lijnders was adamant Bradley was ready to play in 2023, while Klopp want to send the defender away on another loan at the time.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I remember that I really fought, proper fought, for Conor to be our No 2 behind Trent (Alexander-Arnold)," said Lijnders in the new four-part documentary 'Doubters To Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era'.

"I was really trying to keep him in the club because I believed that he would already be ready at that time.

"The club makes the decision together with Jurgen get him out on loan, and it really, really upset me a lot.

"There was hard, hard words and it was probably one of the only confrontations I had with Jurgen. He won't remember it anyway but I remember it."

Bradley eventually was sent out on-loan to Bolton Wanderers, where he was named the club's Player of the Year and helped the then League One club to win the EFL Trophy.