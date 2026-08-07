Tottenham in race against time to back De Zerbi ahead of season opener

Tottenham are racing against time to back De Zerbi before the season starts

Tottenham are running out of time to deliver the attacking reinforcements Roberto De Zerbi wants before the new Premier League season gets underway.

With just two weeks until the campaign begins, Spurs are still working to strengthen their forward line, with several deals under discussion as they look to accelerate their summer business.

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We understand the situation is becoming a concern, as at least one attacker was expected to have arrived by now, and the new management team are in no doubt that they need further signings.

Tottenham already made fixes to their defence and attack but now need to accelerate plans for the front line, at a time when a move for Manchester City's Savinho has become one of the defining sagas of their window.

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Negotiations have dragged on for months, but the club continue to push in the hope of reaching an agreement - without being forced to overpay. And the search does not end there.

Tottenham have also been exploring opportunities for another forward and, over the course of this week, made enquiries on a number of high-profile attacking players across Europe.

Among those considered are Real Madrid's Endrick and Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, two of the continent's brightest young talents.

Spurs have also touched base over the availability of Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo and Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, as they assess the market for players capable of transforming De Zerbi's attack.

There are others, too, amid an increasingly urgent time for the club.

Tottenham know they need more quality before the season kicks off and De Zerbi is not regarded as the type of head coach who will be content to wait indefinitely while opportunities disappear elsewhere in the market.

The Italian boss is expected to push for more decisive action in the coming days to ensure his squad is in a far stronger position by the time the new campaign begins.

Whether Spurs can land all of their priority targets remains to be seen, but there is a clear recognition that the current squad still requires significant reinforcement. The next week will prove pivotal as Tottenham attempt to turn interest into signings before time runs out.