Rodri's agent confirms he has picked Barcelona over Real Madrid in huge transfer twist

Rodri's agent Pablo Barquero has revealed that the Manchester City midfielder has chosen Barcelona this summer.

On Wednesday afternoon it was revealed that Barcelona had stepped up their attempts to hijack Real Madrid’s move to sign Rodri from Manchester City in what was a shocking twist in the transfer saga.

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Spain's World Cup-winning captain had been locked into talks with Los Blancos for several weeks but discussions stalled, allowing Barcelona to swoop in and steal him away just weeks before the new season kicks off.

Rodri’s decision was reported by Fabrizio Romano who revealed that his agent Barquero broke the news that the Ballon d’Or winner has dodged a move to the Spanish capital.

“BREAKING: Rodri’s agent confirms he’s picked Barcelona over Real Madrid.

“Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barça”, quotes from his agent Barquero reported by @ellarguero.

“Personal terms, 100% agreed.”

The Guardian reported this week Rodri spoke to Barcelona’s manager, Hansi Flick, and sporting director, Deco, about a potential move on Wednesday which pushed him further towards the club.

Real Madrid have already brought in the likes of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, Carlos Espí and Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig this summer.

Now they have misses out on Rodri, it will be interesting to see who manager Jose Mourinho sets his sights on before Madrid kick off their campaign against Espanyol.