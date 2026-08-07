Arsenal to consider other forward targets after Vinicius Jr decides to stay at Real Madrid

Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius Jr was always built more on hope than expectation.

The Gunners made a serious attempt to lure the Brazilian away from Real Madrid, putting forward a lucrative contract that would have elevated him even higher in the list of the world's best-paid players. Within Arsenal there was a feeling they had at least succeeded in turning the player's head in opening the door to discussions.

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Ultimately, it has not been enough.

Vinicius is now committing his future to Real Madrid by signing a new long-term contract, bringing an end to Arsenal's ambitious pursuit. Now, the Gunners are determined not to allow any disappointment to overshadow their summer.

Unlike the failed pursuit of Morgan Rogers - which came as a genuine shock after confidence had grown before Chelsea secured their deal - Arsenal viewed the Vinicius situation as an opportunistic attempt at a world-class signing, rather than a transfer they were ever relying upon.

Plans for other attacking reinforcements were already well advanced and the club are now expected to accelerate those discussions.

Arsenal ideally want another signing completed within the next week, following the £75million agreement they have struck with Newcastle United for Bruno Guimaraes.

A potential move for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa - also wanted by Liverpool - is sharpening, and sources have confirmed that a new defender is very likely. Cristian Romero is another player that the Gunners have been linked with.

Beyond that, strengthening Mikel Arteta's attack remains the priority.

The club continue to monitor developments surrounding Julian Alvarez and are waiting to discover whether circumstances could yet allow them to move for the Argentine.

Arsenal have already added Christos Tzolis to their squad and, at least for now, Gabriel Martinelli remains at the club. They also have Eberechi Eze, whose versatility means he can be deployed from the left, but there remains a determination to add another elite attacking option capable of elevating the forward line.

Athletic Club's Nico Williams remains on Arsenal's radar, while Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is another player that has been under consideration - despite Liverpool's strong pursuit.

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz is also admired internally, while Rodrygo at Real Madrid and RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa have been considered as potential options.

Another player Arsenal have monitored is Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, who has been watched by a number of leading Premier League clubs and is believed to be among those assessed by Arsenal's recruitment team.

Those names linked underline the level Arsenal are targeting, but they will not sign players simply for the sake of it. Sources insist the days of panic signings are over.

The club are not simply looking to add numbers to Arteta's squad - they want signings capable of making a genuine difference in the biggest games and helping bridge the gap to the very top of European football.

For that reason, Arsenal are very ambitious - but are prepared to be patient if necessary.