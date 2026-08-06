Owen says Gakpo leaving to Tottenham could happen: His season last year was not very good!

Michael Owen has spoken openly about Cody Gakpo's links to Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Tottenham are stepping up their interest in Gakpo as they look to strengthen their attack which may also include a move for Manchester City’s Savinho.

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Reports claim Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi wants to sign at least two more players before the end of the transfer window and Gakpo is said to be his main target as the summer window remains open.

The Reds are themselves pursuing Paris St-Germain winger Bradley Barcola and teammate Ibrahim Mbaye, handing them the chance to offload Gakpo who picked up 9 goals and 6 assists last season in 52 appearances.

Owen, sceptical of the deal, spoke to Casino.org who help UK gamblers compare online casinos about how such a switch will only happen if Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola brings in reinforcements in the coming weeks.

“Well, he was consistent last year, but consistently poor. He had a good opening 10 games or something, but then for the rest of the season, he was pretty poor.

“Gakpo has already proven that he can be very effective in the Liverpool team. But it was a concern, his performances last season, although it was a concern a lot of their performances. It was a poor season.

“I don't think that's an impossible one. I just think Liverpool are probably... If they lose him, they're already desperate for wide men. If they lose him, are you going into the season relying on Rio Ngumoha? If you've got a replacement, then I can see it.

“It could happen. At the moment, I think they're looking at adding, I'm not sure they're thinking of getting rid of too many players. His season last year was not very good. However, he has proven over time that he is very good. That's an up in the air one.”

Gakpo has four years remaining on his contract, but Spurs are ambitious and see this summer as the perfect chance to steal him away from a Liverpool side who are not desperate to hold on to the Dutchman whose form is only getting worse on Merseyside.

The winger has yet to show a desire to leave Anfield but with what may be two wingers coming in, his head may be turned.