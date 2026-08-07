Man City close to securing deals for Bouaddi and Rulli as Rodri move is confirmed

Manchester City are set to complete deals Ayyoub Bouaddi and Gerónimo Rulli as Rodri departs to Barcelona.

Rodri's agent Pablo Barquero has revealed that the City midfielder has chosen Barcelona this summer as he prepares to swap life in the Premier League for La Liga.

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With Rodri set to leave, City boss Enzo Maresca is readying reinforcements as he aims to bring in two new faces as revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

“Manchester City are expected to close all details of Ayyoub Bouaddi deal soon and then focus efforts on more signings.

“Another midfielder can join with Rodri talks underway + new winger possible based on Savinho-Spurs deal. (Gerónimo) Rulli, also close.”

Bouaddi caught the eye at the World Cup, helping Morocco reach the quarter-finals in North America. The midfielder was also linked with fierce rivals Manchester United but a move never materialized for the young midfielder.

The 18-year-old is understood to have verbally agreed personal terms with City and now a fee must be agreed with Lille who are said to be holding out for around £80M as per reports.

Following the club record £116 million signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, the transfer market has been inflated, and it would not be surprising to see another teenager go for so much after Yan Diomande signed for Real Madrid for well over £100M.

Meanwhile City have reached an agreement with Olympique de Marseille for the return of Rulli who steps in for James Trafford who left for Leeds this week.