Liverpool set to make move for Djed Spence this summer as Tottenham set price tag

Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Tottenham defender Djed Spence who could cost the side £35M.

After a mixed World Cup with England, Spence is set to decide on his future before the season begins in less than 3 weeks time, with Liverpool set to pounce on the 25 year old.

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This news comes as Spurs are showing interest in Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo, a move that may come just a few months after former Reds defender Andrew Robertson also made his way to North London.

Speaking on the Last Word On Spurs YouTube channel, Daily Mirror journalist and Sports Journalist Association president Darren Lewis said of Liverpool’s interest in Djed Spence:

“I’m not surprised that Liverpool like him because he is very versatile, he can play on the left side as well as the right side. He would compete for a place with (Jeremie) Frimpong.”

“Looking at the Gakpo potential deal, Liverpool have said ‘yeah you can have him, but we want Spence’. And £30-35 million will change hands.”

After an extended break following the World Cup with England in which the Three Lions finished 3rd, Spence has sat out Tottenham’s pre-season tour of New Zealand and Australia, missing matches against the likes of Auckland FC and Sydney FC.

Spence, said to be valued at £35M, signed a new contract with Spurs last August, tying him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until June 2028. However, this is not enough to dismay Liverpool who are ready to launch a bid to add to their squad which is famously lacking depth at the moment.