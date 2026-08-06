Man Utd complete signing of Colombian teenager Orozco

Manchester United have completed the signing of promising young midfielder Cristian Orozco from Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF.

The 18-year-old joins the Premier League giants after developing through the Rojo FC academy and making five senior appearances for Fortaleza in the Colombian top flight last season.

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Orozco has also represented Colombia at youth level, featuring up to the Under-17s team.

The talented midfielder will initially link up with Manchester United’s Academy as he adapts to his new surroundings and continues his development.

The club have welcomed Orozco to Old Trafford and wished him success as he begins the next chapter of his career in England.