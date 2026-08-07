Brighton CEO explains Welbeck sale to Chelsea: Why are you relying on a 36-year-old?

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has opened up on the decision to allow Danny Welbeck to join Chelsea.

Welbeck, 36 years old, had an impressive 2025-26 campaign for the Seagulls, scoring 13 goals and registering one assist in 37 Premier League appearances.

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The experienced striker signed a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge last week, joining former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in signing for the Blues who are keen to add leadership to the squad.

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo and striker Joao Pedro have backed Welbeck’s move as the striker is much loved in West London as he prepares to back the side on and off the pitch.

It was the right time for Welbeck to leave

Brighton chief Barber, spoke this week about Welbeck’s departure which he says came at a right time as the club look towards the future.

"We understand the surrounding emotion – we are all emotional about it because Danny's fantastic and has been for six years. We also have to look at it pragmatically with a business eye and also think about Fabian's squad opportunities in the season ahead.

"If we had started Danny in the first four or five games, and he broke down, there'd be some people saying 'Why are you relying on a 36-year-old?' or 'It's ridiculous, you should have thought about that!'

"We do think about these things, we obviously think about them very carefully, and we came to the decision we came to and Danny came to the decision he came to. We think it's right for both sides.”

In a separate interview with BBC Radio Sussex fans forum Barber stated Welbeck is “a great character to have around the place on and off the field” but Brighton “have got younger players that are ready to come in and play”.