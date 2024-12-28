Fenerbahce launching January bid for Man City veteran De Bruyne

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Fenerbahce are eyeing Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne.

Fanatik says Fener coach Jose Mourinho is eager to bring the Belgian veteran to Istanbul in January.

Mourinho wants to see a deal for Al-Nassr ace Anderson Talisca closed and also a second attacking midfielder signed.

But De Bruyne won't be allowed to leave City midseason.

The chances could be better in the summer. That is when De Bruyne's contract currently expires.

Clubs from the USA and Saudi Arabia have already expressed interest in the 33-year-old. But an extension at City is not off the table either.

