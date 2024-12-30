Fenerbahce making Bosman move for Man City attacker De Bruyne

Fenerbahce are making a Bosman move for Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne.

The Times says clubs from across the world are moving for De Bruyne as his contract runs down this season.

San Diego FC and Al Nassr are both keen, with Fener keen to keep De Bruyne in Europe.

Fener are drawing up a £250,000-a-month - net - contract offer for De Bruyne's consideration.

But it cannot be ruled out that De Bruyne will be offered and agree to a new contract with City.