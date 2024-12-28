Fenerbahce coach Mourinho in direct contact with Chelsea attacker Felix

Tribal Football
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is moving for Chelsea attacker Joao Felix.

Fotomac says Mourinho is making a move to sign Felix in January.

Mourinho has sounded out Felix directly about joining him in Istanbul for the winter market, explaining the Fener project to him.

The Portugal attacker has struggled for minutes at Chelsea since his August sale by Atletico Madrid.

Mourinho has asked Fener's board to go on the offensive in the event of a commitment from Felix, who has been made available by Chelsea.

