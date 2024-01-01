Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling

Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for Newcastle exit

Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for Newcastle exit
Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for Newcastle exit
Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for Newcastle exitAction Plus
Kieran Trippier is pushing to leave Newcastle United this month.

The Athletic says the 33-year-old right-back is determined to leave Newcastle before the summer transfer window in England closes in just over a week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Saturday, Trippier was taken aback when Valentino Livramento was selected ahead of him for victory over Southampton. At the same time, the captain's armband was handed over to Bruno Guimaraes. 

As such, Trippier is now actively trying to get a move away from Newcastle in search of regular playing time. 

Everton are an early option for Trippier, who has a deal to 2026 with Newcastle.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTrippier KieranNewcastle UtdEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham launching bid for Newcastle fullback Trippier
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Newcastle captain Trippier posts snap with Al-Ettifaq chief scout