West Ham launching bid for Newcastle fullback Trippier

West Ham United are pushing ahead with the intent of signing Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.

The East London club are looking for an experienced right-back to become their primary starter.

The Telegraph states that the challenge of doing a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka has left them searching for alternatives.

While the Manchester United star is their no.1 target, the Hammers are seeking other options.

Trippier could emerge as one of those possibilities, as he is nearing the end of his present contract.

The England international has been heavily linked with an exit from St. James’ Park this summer.