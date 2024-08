DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid offload Mourino and Moldovan

DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid offload Mourino and Moldovan

Alaves have signed Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Mourino.

The 22-year-old defender joins from Atlético Madrid in a permanent transfer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mouriño has signed a contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

Mouriño was on loan to Real Zaragoza in the Segunda Division last season.

Romania international goalkeeper Horațiu Moldovan, 26, is also leaving Atlético Madrid.

Serie B Sassuolo are taking Moldovan on-loan for the rest of the season.