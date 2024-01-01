DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Alaves midfielder Diallo

Atletico Madrid have signed Alaves midfielder Selu Diallo.

Dialo has joined Atletico on-loan with an option to buy. He will be registered with Atletico B.

Atletico announced: "Deportivo Alavés and Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement for the loan, with option to buy, of Selu Diallo.

"The 20-year-old midfielder from Albiazul (Huesca, 1/10/2003), who arrived at the club in the 2022-23 season, has renewed his contract last season until 2028 and will play with the Colchoneros reserve team that plays in the Primera National RFEF."

Selu made his senior debut for Alaves in the Copa del Rey last season.