DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid attacker Martin joins Alaves

Atletico Madrid attacker Carlos Martin has left for Alaves.

The youngster has joined Alaves on a season-long loan.

Martin recently signed a new deal to 2029 and spent last term with Mirandes.

In the Segunda Division, he scored 15 goals in 40 games.

Martin will now continue his career development with his loan move to Alaves.