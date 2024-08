DONE DEAL: RB Leipzig signing Vermeeren ready to cut Atletico Madrid ties

RB Leipzig have signed Atletico Madrid midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

Vermeeren joins RB Leipzig on-loan for the season, but it includes a permanent option.

The Bundesliga club announced: "A loan agreement for one year with obligation to purchase after a certain number of matches which will result in a contract of up to 2029."

Vermeeren joined Atletico in January, but has struggled for minutes in Spain since his arrival.