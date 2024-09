Real Madrid coach Ancelotti has "open" offer from Saudi Pro League

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is in contact with the Saudi Pro League.

Spanish journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon reports Ancelotti will consider a move to Saudi Arabia once his time with Real Madrid is over.

Ancelotti has received a majoroffer from Saudi Arabia - which will remain open.

Real Madrid still see Xabi Alonso, 42, as the perfect ideal for Ancelotti.

The former Real midfielder has been a huge success with Bayer Leverkusen and has a contract until 2026.