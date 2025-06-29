Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
Benfica preparing bid to re-sign Joao Felix
Barcelona inform Man United of Marcus Rashford conditions
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus

Aston Villa find replacement for wantaway Martinez

Carlos Volcano
Aston Villa find replacement for wantaway Martinez
Aston Villa find replacement for wantaway MartinezAction Plus
Aston Villa have identified a replacement for unsettle goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

While nothing has been confirmed, the Argentina international is expected to leave Villa Park this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Martinez, with the Daily Mail reporting he favours a move to Old Trafford.

In the meantime, Villa have drawn up a contingency plan and are eyeing Senne Lammens,of Royal Antwerp in Belgium.

 At just 22 years old, Lammens is already regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Jupiler Pro League and could take the next career step this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez EmilianoLammens SenneAston VillaChelseaManchester UnitedAntwerpFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea enter Emiliano Martinez transfer race
Atletico Madrid enter race for Man United goalkeeper target
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal threaten Chelsea Gittens plans