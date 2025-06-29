Aston Villa find replacement for wantaway Martinez

Aston Villa have identified a replacement for unsettle goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

While nothing has been confirmed, the Argentina international is expected to leave Villa Park this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Martinez, with the Daily Mail reporting he favours a move to Old Trafford.

In the meantime, Villa have drawn up a contingency plan and are eyeing Senne Lammens,of Royal Antwerp in Belgium.

At just 22 years old, Lammens is already regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Jupiler Pro League and could take the next career step this summer.