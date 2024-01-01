Bayer Leverkusen striker Bravo: I've improved thanks to Real Madrid coach Arbeloa

Bayer Leverkusen striker Iker Bravo admits he'd be happy to return to Real Madrid this season.

Bravo spent last term on-loan at Real, where he featured for Castilla and Juvenil A.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is currently in Northern Ireland with Spain for the U19 Euros.

Bravo told Radio Marca: "Right now my future does not go beyond the game against France. I am very focused on the European Championship, I really wanted to return to the national team and my mind is one hundred percent with it.

"I couldn't tell you about my future, but Madrid... You can never say no to them."

On Real youth coach Alvaro Arbeloa, he added: "Álvaro is a very special person for me, I already said at the time that when I was at my worst, he helped me a lot . All the characteristics of the game are being seen on the field that have benefited because he has trained me."