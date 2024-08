Barcelona, Bayern Munich make offers for Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah

Barcelona have made an offer for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca have tabled a €20m cash bid for the Germany international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tah still has a year left on his contract with Leverkusen and for this reason he could leave in this transfer window which also sees Bayern Munich on his trail.

Bayern have also offered €20m, but they've also included a €5m bonus.

For their part, Bayer are seeking to sell Tah for €30m.