Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons
PSG make move for Man Utd attacking pair Sancho, Fernandes

AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen in Real Madrid contact for Guler

AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen in Real Madrid contact for Guler
AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen in Real Madrid contact for Guler
AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen in Real Madrid contact for GulerLaLiga
AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are eyeing Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.

Despite his impressive end to last season, the Turkey international could be released on-loan for the new season, says Sport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, first team places are at a premium and Real management believe Guler will be best served by playing regular football elsewhere.

As such, the midfielder could leave in a straight loan this summer.

Milan and Bayer are now in contact about taking Guler off Real's hands for the coming campaign.

Mentions
LaLigaGuler ArdaReal MadridAC MilanBayer LeverkusenSerie ABundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen chasing Real Madrid defender Marin
Man Utd approach Palmeiras for Rios talks
Bologna face late Real Madrid competition for Hummels