AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen in Real Madrid contact for Guler

AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are eyeing Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.
Despite his impressive end to last season, the Turkey international could be released on-loan for the new season, says Sport.
With the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, first team places are at a premium and Real management believe Guler will be best served by playing regular football elsewhere.
As such, the midfielder could leave in a straight loan this summer.
Milan and Bayer are now in contact about taking Guler off Real's hands for the coming campaign.