CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Real Madrid face Atletico; Liverpool meet PSG

Paul Vegas
Title holders Real Madrid will meet city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

In today's draw, Liverpool were pitted against PSG and Arsenal with PSV Eindhoven. Fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa will face Club Brugge.

There is also an all-Bundesliga tie between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. 

The two-legged last 16 ties will be played on 4-5 March and 11-12 March.

 

Champions League round of 16 draw:

Paris St-Germain v Liverpool

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Feyenoord v Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund v Lille

Club Brugge v Aston Villa

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica v Barcelona

