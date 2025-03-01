Rummenigge urging Bayern Munich to beat Real Madrid, Man City to Wirtz signing

Ex-Bayern Munich chief exec Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wants to see them sign Florian Wirtz this summer.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is a target for Bayern, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Rummenigge said, "Everyone in FC Bayern agrees that he is exactly the player we want to recruit.

"Not to weaken Leverkusen, but to strengthen us."

Wirtz's contract with Bayer Leverkusen extends to summer 2027.

Current Bayern chief Fernando Carro has stated it may take €150m to land Wirtz this summer.