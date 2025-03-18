The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man City target Ecuadorian superkid; Chelsea, Arsenal not forgetting Diomande; Inter and Meret

Ecuadorian Johan Martinez is attracting the attention of top European clubs; Newcastle are monitoring several strikers as potential Alexander Isak's replacements; contact between Alex Meret and Napoli is proceeding slowly. Here are some of the main stories of the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Advertisement Advertisement

JOHAN MARTINEZ ATTRACTING MAJOR EURO INTEREST

At just 15 years old, Johan Martinez (2009) is already making waves in the football world. The Ecuadorian winger, currently playing in the youth system of Independiente del Valle, has caught the attention of top European clubs thanks to his incredible talent and potential. Martinez is a dynamic player, capable of using both feet, and his playing style recalls that of Ousmane Dembélé.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. Premier League top clubs Liverpool and Manchester City - along with all teams in the City Football Group - are closely monitoring his progress. Brighton are also following him, as are several other teams from the Bundesliga and Serie A. Despite his young age, Martinez has already shown the qualities needed to succeed at the highest level.

His dribbling, speed and technical ability make him one of the most exciting prospects in South American football. In the coming weeks, developments are expected as clubs in the race continue to follow his progress. With so much interest from across Europe, it seems only a matter of time before Martinez takes the big leap in his young career.

CHAMPIONSHIP CLUBS TARGET EMPOLI MIDFIELDER HENDERSON

Liam Henderson is set for a busy summer in the transfer market. The Scottish midfielder, whose contract with Empoli expires in June, has attracted interest from several Championship clubs fighting for Premier League promotion. If they succeed, Henderson is considered at the top of their lists as a valuable addition as a free agent. But England is not his only option.

Many Italian clubs are also closely following him and are constantly talking to his entourage, trying to get ahead of the competition, as they see him as a smart signing at no cost. Meanwhile, talks for a contract renewal with Empoli are moving slowly, making his departure in the summer more likely. However, in January, Henderson demonstrated his attachment to the Empoli shirt, having rejected important offers from MLS clubs, choosing to stay and help them in their battle to avoid relegation.

Now, however, his future remains uncertain, with a choice between landing for the first time in his career in the Premier League - should the interested clubs manage to achieve promotion - or staying in Italy and starting a new adventure in another club: the decision is in his hands.

NEWCASTLE SHOPPING FOR ISAK REPLACEMENT

Newcastle are keeping a close eye on several strikers as they prepare for any scenario regarding Alexander Isak’s future. The Swedish forward is Liverpool’s top target for the summer even if Newcastle remain firm in their stance: they want to keep him and, for this reason, have set a very high price to evaluate offers. However, they are also exploring alternatives in case of a departure.

One of the names under consideration is Liam Delap. The Ipswich Town striker has impressed this season and has drawn interest from multiple clubs, including Liverpool, who see him as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez. Newcastle are now also considering Delap as one of their options should Isak leave. Viktor Gyokeres is another highly regarded target. Like Isak, he is Swedish, and Newcastle have already made contacts in recent weeks, though competition for him is fierce. Newcastle are also closely monitoring Victor Boniface. The Bayer Leverkusen striker is being evaluated internally, and they are tracking his performances before making a decision.

Another name on their radar is Samu Omorodion. Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs interested, and the Porto striker has already made it clear that he prefers to play in the Champions League next season, so qualifying for the UCL is necessary to convince him.

MERET FUTURE UNCERTAIN AS NAPOLI TALKS STALL

Alex Meret’s future remains uncertain as negotiations for a new contract with Napoli continue at a slow pace. The Italian goalkeeper’s current deal expires in June, and as of now, there is no clear agreement in place for an extension. Despite his impending free-agent status, only one club has shown concrete interest so far, Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri have made initial inquiries about Meret’s availability but have not taken any official steps towards signing him. The Italian champions are keeping their options open but, at the moment, have not yet made a formal offer. Meanwhile, despite many reports, Manchester United are not considering Meret as a target to reinforce their goalkeeping department. The Premier League club has not made any contact regarding a potential transfer of Alex and is pursuing other names as alternative options to Andre Onana.

With time running out on his contract, Meret’s future remains wide open: anyway, if no progress is made in renewal talks with Napoli, he could attract more attention in the coming weeks as a valuable free-agent option for clubs both in Italy and across Europe.

DIOMANDE STILL A PREMIER LEAGUE OPTION

Ousmane Diomande remains a hot name for the summer, with several top European clubs closely monitoring his situation. Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on Diomande in recent weeks: the Gunners appreciate his qualities but consider the release clause too high. Their internal valuation suggests that a price of around €50 million would be a fair amount to negotiate if they decide to make a move.

For now, Arsenal have not made a final decision and will continue to reflect on their options. Chelsea remain in the race, having had him on the list for almost two seasons. The Blues are still looking for a strong centre-back, and Diomande is among the names that have already been monitored in the past, which Maresca also appreciates. Like Arsenal, they believe his €80 million release clause can be negotiated down significantly, possibly saving an important amount by dealing directly with Sporting CP.

Meanwhile, other European clubs have also shown interest, and the Portuguese team is well aware of the growing competition. For this reason, Sporting will try to stand firm on Diomande's valuation, knowing that multiple clubs are in the race.