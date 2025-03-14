Tuchel includes Rashford, Lewis-Skelly in first England squad

New England coach Thomas Tuchel has named several surprises in his maiden squad selection.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn and Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly are both in the squad for the first time, with Tuchel also recalling Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United attacker has shone since joining Aston Villa on-loan in January.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah are also uncapped selections.

England meet World Cup qualifying opponents Albania and Latvia on Friday, 21 and Monday, 24 March, respectively.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)