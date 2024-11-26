The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman

Sam Beukema dreams of the Dutch national team, attracting the attention of top clubs; Juventus want Josh Zirkzee in January, but the option is complicated; PSG, how many names to strengthen the attack?. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

BEUKEMA MONITORED BY ORANJE - AND EUROPEAN CLUBS

Sam Beukema has established himself as a key player in Bologna’s defence, instrumental in their historic qualification for the Champions League last season. This year, his performances have reached new heights, solidifying his reputation as one of the club’s standout players. His consistency has not only drawn the attention of top clubs but also the Dutch national team, which is considering him for upcoming matches despite strong competition from other centre-backs.

Juventus showed interest in Sam following Bremer’s recent injury, highly appreciated by Thiago Motta, who coached him successfully last season, and also Inter Milan has shortlisted Beukema as a potential successor to Francesco Acerbi.

In Spain, both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have expressed interest: the Blancos, dealing with defensive injuries, see him as a reliable option, while the Colchoneros value Beukema's versatility not only in defence, but also in the attack phase. Premier League teams, including Liverpool, are also captivated by Beukema’s performances. By his admission, he was previously approached by Arne Slot during his experience on the Feyenoord bench. Now, Beukema is among Liverpool’s defensive targets, with a price point expected to be more affordable than alternatives like Gonçalo Inácio and Murillo.

Bologna have yet to set a definitive transfer fee, but Beukema’s stock continues to rise.

ROGERIO READY FOR BIG RETURN

Rogério is attracting the attention of many clubs ahead of the winter transfer window. In Brazil, top teams like Cruzeiro, Palmeiras, Flamengo, and São Paulo have inquired about the left-back, signaling strong competition for his signature. Meanwhile, European interest is led by Galatasaray, who are monitoring the player closely. The Turkish club would like to strengthen their squad as early as January and have also gathered information on Rogério, considered among their defensive options.

The player himself is currently on the recovery path from a knee injury, with his return to action anticipated in January: this timeline aligns perfectly with the opening of the winter session, and this is why teams interested in him are already approaching the Brazilian, also trying to get a good price from Wolfsburg, in the event of a possible transfer. The German club, for its part, is in no hurry to sell and will not make discounts, but, at the same time, is open to evaluating his possible farewell if offers deemed adequate arrive.

Rogério, from his point of view, wants to return to playing a leading role, whether at Wolfsburg or another team. New approaches from interested clubs are expected soon: obviously, his personal ambitions will also have to marry the projects that will be proposed to him but, for sure, there will be fresh news about his future soon.

ZIRKZEE A COMPLICATED DREAM FOR JUVENTUS

Among the targets Juventus is evaluating for the January transfer window, the club has already taken concrete steps to assess the situation of Joshua Zirkzee. They aim to explore the feasibility of a potential loan deal with Manchester United, as well as the margins for negotiation.

The Bianconeri have long admired Joshua but remain cautious about committing to an overly expensive operation. For this reason, Juventus have proposed a loan where United would cover a portion of the player's salary. However, Manchester United are currently unwilling to consider such terms. In general, the English club is not actively planning Zirkzee's departure. Manager Ruben Amorim is in the process of closely evaluating all members of the squad, particularly recent signings, as requested by the club's board.

Joshua, on his part, has not expressed a desire to leave, although he maintains a good relationship with Juventus coach Thiago Motta and appreciates the idea of playing for the Bianconeri. Juventus’ sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli recently attempted to secure a dry loan with salary sharing but, as told, realized that this approach does not align with United’s plans.

Discussions are ongoing within Juventus about potentially making a stronger financial commitment, possibly including an option to buy. Given the complexity of Zirkzee’s transfer, Juventus have also inquired about Giacomo Raspadori as an alternative.

PSG’S PLAN TO STRENGTHEN ATTACK

PSG have recently intensified efforts to strengthen their attacking options, as the club remains dissatisfied with the performances of certain forwards. Gonçalo Ramos has been sidelined due to injury, while Randal Kolo Muani has yet to reach his full potential.

Despite Luis Enrique's confidence in his squad, the club has renewed interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Viktor Gyökeres, and Marcus Rashford.

Starting with Marcus, PSG held discussions with him last summer and have revisited the possibility of a transfer. However, Manchester United, under Ruben Amorim, remains firm in their stance. Rashford, contracted until 2028, is considered a key player alongside Rasmus Højlund and Amorim has reaffirmed his long-term plans for both players, making a January move highly improbable. Rashford himself - who scored on Sunday against Ipswich Town in the Portuguese manager's first match - is fully focused on improving his form at United.

PSG have also revived the interest in Kvaratskhelia after a failed attempt in August. Although Napoli are engaged in contract renewal talks with the Georgian top player, PSG remain closely monitoring the situation anyway.

Lastly, another name on PSG's radar is Gyökeres. The striker has impressed with his form with Sporting CP and with the Sweden National Team, and the French club has begun gathering updated information on him: while a January move seems unlikely, PSG may escalate negotiations in the summer to compete for his signature.

ATALANTA EAGER TO KEEP HOLD OF LOOKMAN

Ademola Lookman continues to draw the attention of several top European clubs, with PSG, Manchester United, and Real Madrid among the most interested. However, despite PSG’s concrete attempt to sign the Nigerian winger last summer, none of these clubs have made any significant moves in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Atalanta are actively working on a contract renewal for Lookman, whose current deal expires in 2026. The proposed extension includes a substantial salary increase, as the club is determined to keep him in Bergamo for as long as possible. Furthermore, with the team contending for the Scudetto and performing well in the Champions League, a January departure seems highly unlikely: Atalanta have made it clear they do not wish to lose key players mid-season.

Even if a monstre offer were to arrive, the club has internally decided that Lookman would not be released before their crucial Champions League match against Barcelona on January 29, just days before the transfer window closes on February 2.

Looking ahead, the situation may shift in June, particularly if contract renewal talks stall. Atalanta value Lookman at €60–70 million, a figure both PSG and Manchester United consider reasonable given his talent.

