Josh Zirkzee & a Man Utd split? Why to cut-and-run now would be ridiculous

COMMENT: At 23. At 40 million quid. For Manchester United, Josh Zirkzee should be viewed as a project. Nothing more. Nothing less...

Talk of a split. Of Zirkee and United parting ways as early as January. Well, for this column, is just ridiculous. And it'd be even more so if that speculation is actually being driven by people inside the club. Or from the player's camp, itself.

In Italy, they're convinced. Fabio Capello first floated the idea. Then Paolo di Canio was next to jump aboard.

"I would borrow Zirkzee from Manchester United," declared the former West Ham captain. "For years they have been making crazy choices there and nothing works. And for the Premier he is a bit too slow, in the confusion that there is at United maybe they can loan him."

And soon you had them queuing up. Italy's biggest and brightest pundits, to a man, putting it about that Zirkzee needs to come back to Serie A. After all his impact and success with Bologna, he was wrong to quit Italy for England and United. He needs to come back. Inter Milan. Juventus. AC Milan. It doesn't matter. Any of those stages would offer more than what he's receiving at United... or so they say.

And they know what they're doing. Capello and co want to see Zirkzee running around at Serie A stadiums. He was an asset, not just for Bologna, but for the league as whole. He was star dust. "Look at Zirkzee in the Premier League and tell me if he looks like the same player we admired at Bologna," Capello has observed, "He did what he wanted in Italy..."

As we say, in Italy they know it. Zirkzee, as they'd say in the 'States, is a franchise player. A potential worldbeater. One that drives ticket sales. Sponsorships. TV deals. He's that type of entertainer. And they're desperate to see him back on Italian soil.

Which is why, if these claims in the local press have credence, it is ridiculous that United's management are now second guessing themselves. Yes, Zirkzee has had a slow start to his United career. Yes, perhaps he hasn't met the initial expectations of the higher ups. But you don't cut and run after less than four months together.

As we mentioned earlier this season, United's strength and conditioning staff, at least under Erik ten Hag, were quick to recognise that Zirkee's physique would need work. The Dutchman did not arrive overweight, as has been claimed. It was simply a case of a player coming from one form of football to another. Yes, he looks leggy. Yes, he has appeared off the pace. But these are physical factors that United's fitness staff can take care of. It might be a good 12-18 months before Zirkzee's frame is genuinely 'Premier League-ready', but with commitment and patience he will get there.

Which is what the management team at United also need to show. For this column, we've seen enough from Zirkzee to accept the hype is real. The Dutchman has all the qualities of a real Stretford End favourite. Indeed, we're hard-pressed to recall any player, in terms of style and potential, as close to Eric Cantona as United's No11. You want a player to sell shirts? To create dreams? Folklore? Well, Zirkzee is it. At least, he could be it, if given the time and confidence from the decision-makers inside the club.

Of course, beyond the INEOS-connected crowd, there's also the opinion of the new manager. And again, the speculation is that Ruben Amorin doesn't see a place for Zirkzee in his initial plans.

But for the Dutchman, we can a recall a Swede that Amorim was unsure of when in charge of Sporting CP. Famously, Amorim wasn't exactly enthusiastic when Sporting clinched a deal with Coventry City 18 months ago for Viktor Gyokeres. Having convinced his board to break a club record to bring Paulinho with him from Braga the previous year, Amorim was steadfast in his support of the veteran centre-forward.

But those above him urged a reluctant Amorim to give Gyokeres a chance. There was no great persuading, but Sporting's then coach was quietly convinced about the bigger picture and the rest, as we see now, is history...

Should United's board do the same? Perhaps. Though for this column, it does sound like the stuff of media flyers that the new manager has already put a line through Zirkzee's name.

Either way, the idea of a split as early as January is ridiculous. Youth is on Zirkzee's side. His price-tag, too, shouldn't warrant an instant return. At Manchester United, Josh Zirkzee should be viewed as a project. Nothing more. Nothing less...

