Inter Milan midfielder Zielinski admits turning Barcelona down

Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski admits he turned down an offer from Barcelona.

Zielinski left Napoli for Inter over the summer.

He recalled to Kanal Sportowy: "Liverpool, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Juventus were interested in me... I received specific requests from Barcelona. I like Italy, when I arrived at Napoli I felt good and it would have been difficult for me to go to England.

"I would have considered Spain, but the priority was to continue my career in Italy.

"I'm at Inter, but Napoli is also a great club and I would have been happy to extend my contract."