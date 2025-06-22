Man Utd warned on Diallo amid £60m Brentford bid talk

Manchester United have been cautioned not to unsettle Amad Diallo as talks of Bryan Mbeumo’s potential move to Old Trafford continue.

The Red Devils reportedly have one offer for a proven Premier League player at Brentford, but no deal is done yet, as the Bees seek £60 million ($81m).

Advertisement Advertisement

Former United striker Louis Saha hopes that won’t happen, telling Express Sport with BetSelect when asked about Amad potentially being pushed out:

“Nooo! No! No! If there are one or two players who should not leave, it is him and Bruno Fernandes. He is the kind of player who does not care where he plays. He has said it himself; he will play as a left-back or centre-back - he will just play.”

Manchester United will miss out on continental football next season, prompting Ruben Amorim to revamp a squad that has underperformed for too long.