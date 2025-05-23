Liverpool boss Slot details thoughts on Alexander-Arnold exit; responds to Deco's Diaz claims

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he's yet to decide if Trent Alexander-Arnold will play on Sunday against Crystal Palace.

The match will mark a final game in a Reds shirt for the England fullback, who was jeered by home fans against Arsenal a fortnight ago after announcing he would be leaving at the end of the season.

Asked if Alexander-Arnold would see action at Anfield on Sunday, Slot said this morning: "I haven't decided, but this should be a day everyone is going to enjoy, it's been 35 years waiting for this moment as LFC fans and we set the example against Spurs.

"I've not seen a celebration done in a nicer way. One of the two things that made me emotional was when we arrived and the fans were singing and since then, multiple people told me they went to Anfield for so long and they never felt a day more special. I am hoping we can add another day to it, the fans, the staff, the players - and one of those is Trent - he deserves to be there as well, he has been a part of this season and some incredible years.

"I have a lot of faith and trust in my fans we can do this."

Slot also was pushed about Alexander-Arnold's decision to reject Liverpool's new contract offer and how hard the club tried to convince him to re-sign.

He continued: "I think I said a few times, I talk to most players a lot and especially if there are circumstances why I should, it's clear in Trent's situation I talk more than with Virgil (van Dijk), so I do talk to him and that is the biggest difference between me and all the ones who have a purple bin! I speak to Trent every day and combined with winning something together, creates a different bond with him. He was in my office a lot in pre-season as well, for other reasons, now he is in my office again.

"I said a few things in pre-season why he was in my office at the beginning...He said it himself, he is going to leave either way, so why not say: I wasn't completely happy with every single minute he was on the training ground, he could do a bit more. To say it mildly and that is what we talked about.

"I said to him you are a much better defender than everyone tells you and you don't show it all the time, this is a part of your game you need to improve but if you are at it and concentrated, not a lot can get around him. It is about showing that every game. It is not the 34 games we play well, we are judged on the 4 we don't. So we spoke about that."

Deco claims

Meanwhile, Liverpool could lose another player, with Luis Diaz a confirmed target for Barcelona and their sports director Deco. The Portuguese admitted they were keen on the Reds winger this week.

Slot said: "Did Deco (at Barcelona) say this about Diaz in the microphone? Yes, every club has its own way of doing things, you are used to the fact I don't talk about other players we haven't signed. I understand he is a big admirer of Luis Diaz, so am I!

"Deco admires a few players, so do I. I like Lamine Yamal!"

Klopp will be there

Slot, looking ahead to the final game as Premier League champions, also confirmed predecessor Jurgen Klopp would be at Anfield for the trophy presentation.

He said, "He (Klopp) is there, that is nice. Proud and special and working here for a year now, I know how hard it is to win because cup trophies you can win by lucky draw, pens, one or two draws and you're in the final. Always harder to win the league over 38 games when it is this strong, never been so much competition. Never a season when 16 and 17th in PL can win Europa League in the final against each other. A proud moment for me, the players and the fans, it will be special."

On the growth potential of his team facing next season as defending champions, the Dutchman also said: "I think we have a lot to compete again but interesting, this 'elite' 'serial winner' mentality of showing up, I will have the answer on July 8 when we return.

"Many teams have won the PL once but not many multiple. It's so hard but not every player has this elite mentality, I talk about Mo (Salah) and he was the most fit when we arrived back from the summer break. That is the mentality you need to have a chance to become a serial winner, this is what the players and me has to prove during the off-season."

Palace are good

Slot also insists he wants to sign off for the season with a victory, though he concedes facing FA Cup winners Crystal Palace - as a preview for next season's Community Shield - will be a tough task.

He concluded: "We need to do a few things better but we have done a lot of things good in these 3 games since winning the league. I am really happy we'd already won the league because Chelsea away, Arsenal, Brighton away, all difficult, we won't be the first who will lose two of those. We conceded 3 Chelsea, 2 Arsenal, 3 Brighton, that is not our standards for this season, we don't concede 8 in 3 games.

"Work rate, runs we make, distance, maybe all similar, so no-one can tell me we switched off but that is maybe 1 or 2% less and this league hurts if, especially those games. We didn't win those game because we faced 3 very good teams. We hope to win Sunday but Palace are good."