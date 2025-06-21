Real Madrid reveal target as Zubimendi joins Arsenal

Real Madrid have abandoned plans to sign Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller following their loss of Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal.

The Spanish topflight side will not pursue the midfielder Angelo Stiller this summer after missing out on key target to the Gunners.According to AS, the club does not plan to make a major midfield signing or spend big in that area.

Luka Modric is set to leave this summer, a year after Toni Kroos retired. Despite having talents like Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouameni, and Camavinga, the club lacks a deep-lying playmaker to control midfield.

Following a disappointing 1-1 draw against underdogs Al-Hilal in their Club World Cup opener under Alonso, Madrid will face Mexican side Pachuca next on Sunday.