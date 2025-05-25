Alexander-Arnold posts message ahead of final Liverpool game

Tribal Football
Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has posted a message to social media ahead of today's clash with Crystal Palace.

The match will mark Alexander-Arnold's final game as a Liverpool player, with the defender expected to sign for Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has posted a snap of a specially-designed boots with 2005 stitched into one of the boot's tongue, marking the year he joined the Reds academy, with 2025 stitched into the other.

The England international captioned the snap with:  "20 years. Gave it everything."

Since making his Liverpool debut in October 2016, Alexander-Arnold has made 353 appearances, scoring 23 goals and providing 86 assists.

 

