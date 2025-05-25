Salah matches Andy Cole and Shearer’s all-time Premier League record

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has matched a Premier League record set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer with his goal against Crystal Palace.

By scoring in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, the Egypt international matched an all-time record with 47 goal involvements (29 goals, 18 assists), equalling the feat of English legends Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Andy Cole first set the record of 47 goal involvements during the 1993-94 season with Newcastle United. Alan Shearer matched the feat in the 1994-95 campaign, also playing for the Magpies.

Ismaila Sarr gave Crystal Palace an early lead in the 9th minute at Anfield, but the reigning Premier League Player of the Season equalised for Liverpool six minutes from time, thanks to a Cody Gakpo assist.