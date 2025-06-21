Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool are eager to find a buyer for Darwin Nunez.

The Mirror says Liverpool have now slashed their asking price for the Uruguary striker as they seek a buyer this summer.

The Reds will sell for €50m, with Napoli having already offered €43m in recent days.

The Azzurri are expected to return with an improved offer as they seek cover for prime centre-forward Romelu Lukaku.

A move to Saudi Arabia also cannot be discounted after Nunez was blocked by Liverpool in January from making a €70m move to Al-Nassr.

