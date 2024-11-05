Tribal Football
Most Read
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
SHOCKER! Edu to leave Arsenal - announcement due

Man City ace Bernardo on Amorim and Man Utd: I don't wish him well!

Paul Vegas
Man City ace Bernardo on Amorim and Man Utd: I don't wish him well!
Man City ace Bernardo on Amorim and Man Utd: I don't wish him well!Action Plus
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva admits he cannot wish Ruben Amorim "well" over his move to Manchester United.

Amorim will lead Sporting CP tonight against City in the Champions League, with his move to United now a week away.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bernardo said at his pre-match media conference: "Before he arrived Sporting didn't win the league for nearly 20 years but since he's been there with the president and the sporting director it looks like they all went in the same direction.

"When that happens and people are competent and have the same idea and go the same way, the chances of doing well are much higher.

"As a manager tactically, you can see that he's really good, the way he prepares his teams. Sporting are a big machine right now. I only have compliments because they've been flying in the Portuguese league. It's going to be very tough to beat them.

"In terms of him going to Manchester United, I don't wish him well but he deserves to be in one of the best clubs in the world right now because of the work that he has done for the last few years. He will be a rival but I am glad someone else from Portugal is in the best league in the world."

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueAmorim RubenSilva BernardoManchester UnitedManchester CitySporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City ace Bernardo adamant injuries no excuse facing Sporting CP
Amorim on Man Utd: I'm going to one of the best clubs in the world
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest