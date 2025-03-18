Carragher says Liverpool need to sign "at least five or six players" in summer rebuild

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has opened up on how Liverpool needs to sign several players this summer to cover the top players who are set to leave.

After being knocked out of the Champions League and losing in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, many Liverpool fans are worried about the future of the side who look shaky despite their position in the Premier League table. The Reds are on course to win the title but after recent performances, many think they need reinforcements.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher revealed that he believes manager Arne Slot will be very busy this summer shifting his squad around especially with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of contract in June.

“I’m excited to see where Arne Slot will take Liverpool because it looks like they’re going to win the league, but there are still so many areas to improve.

“He needs a center-back as back-up to the two that we have, he’ll need a right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to leave. I think he needs a center midfielder to replace Endo, someone younger and that he trusts, a center-forward to play, and a left-winger.

“There are at least five or six players he needs to get in – three to go straight in the team and three to be strong back-ups.”

The Liverpool legend says Slot’s small squad simply does not work in multiple competitions and the only way to find success next season is to rebuild and bring in multiple new faces who can deal with such a heavy football schedule.

“You can look at it two ways,” he explained. “You can say that it’s come back to bite them on the backside, with the Champions League and this cup final. But does that put Liverpool in the position that we are as well? Are the other squad players as good?

“I don’t think he (Slot) has any time for four or five players in that squad, and the fact that he didn’t change players at home to Southampton between the PSG games – against one of the worst teams ever in the Premier League – I can accept that this season as this isn’t really his squad, but next season I’m sure he’ll bring players in.

“He’ll have to trust his squad more because he’ll need to get further in the Champions League, and he can’t accept a performance like that in a cup final.”